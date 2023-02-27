Buckingham Strategic Partners Acquires 19,022 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.20. 6,265,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,020,260. The stock has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

