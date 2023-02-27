Bryan J. Young Sells 2,750 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $223.49. 124,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,310. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.89.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.