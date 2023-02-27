Bryan Alden Cox Sells 2,542 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Avista Stock Performance
Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 559,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90.
Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.
About Avista
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
