Bryan Alden Cox Sells 2,542 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $104,984.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 559,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avista by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Avista by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Avista by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

