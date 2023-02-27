Brokerages Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target at $115.94

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.88.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of SPLK opened at $101.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.84. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the software company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the software company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

