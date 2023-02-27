Brokerages Set Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) PT at $81.00

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,698,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.95. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $85.54.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

