Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $4.00

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.
HUYA Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of HUYA opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.70. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUYA (HUYA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.