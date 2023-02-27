Brokerages Set HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) PT at $4.00

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of HUYA opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 0.70. HUYA has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,065 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at $4,759,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter worth $4,538,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in HUYA during the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

