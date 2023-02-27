Brokerages Set ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target at $114.13

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen increased their target price on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.3 %

ARCB opened at $97.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.66. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.62. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $103.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.29.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

