Broad Bay Capital Management LP Sells 260,445 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,964,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,445 shares during the period. Rover Group makes up about 4.7% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Broad Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.36% of Rover Group worth $26,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Rover Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 750,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the first quarter worth $606,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rover Group by 95.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rover Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $135,526.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,297,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,837,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $87,394.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,080,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,431 shares of company stock worth $271,940 over the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rover Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Rover Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.47.

ROVR remained flat at $3.82 during trading on Monday. 31,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Rover Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $6.52.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

