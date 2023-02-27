Broad Bay Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Broad Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,128,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,800 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up approximately 22.2% of Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Broad Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $126,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.90. The stock had a trading volume of 340,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,533. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $53.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

