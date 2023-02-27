Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 60.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 250,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,780. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $133.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.96.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,411 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.