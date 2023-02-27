Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Moderna comprises about 2.2% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Moderna worth $59,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,144 shares of company stock valued at $82,049,822. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.15. 1,929,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,050. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

