Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $342,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 13,579.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 465,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,572,000 after acquiring an additional 461,977 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Trimble by 91.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 842,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,773,000 after acquiring an additional 402,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 492.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,772,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after acquiring an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 1,817.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 348,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,926,000 after acquiring an additional 330,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.93. 138,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,109. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.