Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Invests $1.07 Million in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 26,439,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,030,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,225,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,653,000 after purchasing an additional 335,045 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,445,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 393,903 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,492,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BHC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.39. 1,261,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,055,031. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

