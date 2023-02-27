Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 177.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,581,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,286,000 after buying an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,098,000 after buying an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,701,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,384.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $6.54 on Monday, hitting $432.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,882. The company has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $423.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.