Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the period. TPI Composites comprises about 0.1% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of TPI Composites worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TPIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 1,882.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 656,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 86.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448,221 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 207.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 285,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.79. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

