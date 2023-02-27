Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 23,946 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,946 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 36.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 329,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. 20,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,905. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.78. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

