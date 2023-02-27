Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,663 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.37.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $322.77. 1,312,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,826. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $479.21. The company has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

