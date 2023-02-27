Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Sells 2,118,695 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,451,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,118,695 shares during the quarter. Valvoline makes up about 4.8% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 3.08% of Valvoline worth $138,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 108.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 138.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.07. 132,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,703. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

