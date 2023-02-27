Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Invests $232,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. PulteGroup accounts for 0.0% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.90. The company had a trading volume of 270,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,633. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

