Brave Warrior Advisors LLC Cuts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises 3.8% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.47% of D.R. Horton worth $109,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,206,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,572,000 after purchasing an additional 932,649 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,522,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,990,000 after purchasing an additional 728,450 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,771,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,538,000 after acquiring an additional 694,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.58. The company had a trading volume of 476,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,171. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.58.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,218 shares of company stock worth $3,072,398 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.08.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

