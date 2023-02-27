Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 8,961 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.02. 50,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,685. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

