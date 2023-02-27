Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 39 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $3.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $487.33. 548,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

