Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SLYV stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,372. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $86.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.