Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 3.0% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,761,000 after purchasing an additional 554,061 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3,486.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 205,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 199,801 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 177.8% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 303,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 193,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $7,748,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.61. 147,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,960. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

