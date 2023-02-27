Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPXI. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPXI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.08. 7,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.06. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $51.47.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

