Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 320,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,048. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

