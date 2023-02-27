Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,082 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $76,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 97.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 169,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83,416 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $1,470,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.8% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 41,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7 %

UPS stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.18. 476,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,152. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.58 and a 200-day moving average of $180.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

Featured Articles

