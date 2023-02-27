Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 574,511 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 574,511 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.53% of PulteGroup worth $45,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PulteGroup by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 773,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 587,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.90. 270,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

