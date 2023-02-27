Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 32,394 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 303,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,394 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $68,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.30. 280,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,085. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.53 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.71 and a 200 day moving average of $256.41. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

See Also

