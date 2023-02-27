Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 18,586 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,506,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,586 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $42,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,134 shares of company stock worth $1,321,320. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.9 %

DAL stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,040,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.