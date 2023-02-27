Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $61.66 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Crown worth $61,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,232,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,417,000 after buying an additional 1,006,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,239,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,527,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 43.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,313,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,558,000 after buying an additional 1,302,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in Crown by 27.7% during the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,154,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,627,000 after buying an additional 684,077 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.73.

Crown Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CCK traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $86.80. 136,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.11.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading

