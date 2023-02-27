Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $49.97 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 809,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $49,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 124.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,095,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,767 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,082,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 301.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,680,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,973. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.95. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

