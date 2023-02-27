Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 256.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,840,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200,856 shares during the period. AT&T makes up about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $89,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services lifted its position in AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $164,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,510,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,880,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

