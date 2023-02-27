Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 792,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $113,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 275.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,379. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $310.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.48. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

