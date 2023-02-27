Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 477,239 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,239 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Morgan Stanley worth $99,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

MS traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $97.21. 1,652,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,387. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at $31,110,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.