BrandyTrust Global Partners LP Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

BrandyTrust Global Partners LP purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 12.7% of BrandyTrust Global Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 193.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock remained flat at $35.79 during trading hours on Monday. 1,537,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,346,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.86. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

