Brahman Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 196,927 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,249,000. eBay makes up 1.0% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 2,345.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 102.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,956. The stock has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $60.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

eBay Increases Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a positive return on equity of 34.14% and a negative net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

