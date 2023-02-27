Brahman Capital Corp. Increases Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Brahman Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,496,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596,975 shares during the quarter. AppLovin accounts for approximately 4.1% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $29,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after buying an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,645,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,938,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AppLovin by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.12.

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $3,878,663.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 877,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,105,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $3,878,663.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 877,223 shares in the company, valued at $9,105,574.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,076,875 shares of company stock worth $24,882,898 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 497,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,217. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $61.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.91.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

