BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $304.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.44) in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE BP opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of -63.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $41.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. BP’s dividend payout ratio is -247.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BP in the first quarter worth $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in BP by 14.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

