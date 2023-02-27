Boxer Capital LLC Sells 116,000 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Boxer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the quarter. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.3% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned 3.15% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $58,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,172,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 466,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AMLX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 253,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,246. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $41.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.