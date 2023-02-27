Boxer Capital LLC Sells 116,000 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Boxer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the quarter. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 3.3% of Boxer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Boxer Capital LLC owned 3.15% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals worth $58,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,172,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,925,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 803.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 317,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 466,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 154,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on AMLX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
