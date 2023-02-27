Boxer Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,600,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after acquiring an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after buying an additional 209,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,783,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,262,000 after buying an additional 921,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after buying an additional 197,254 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after buying an additional 1,219,174 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.24. The stock had a trading volume of 345,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,576. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $423.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $711,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $711,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,503.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,850. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

