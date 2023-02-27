Bowman & Co S.C. Has $247,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.17. 119,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,908. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
