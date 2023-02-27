Bowman & Co S.C. Has $247,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.17. 119,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,908. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.