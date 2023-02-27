Bowman & Co S.C. Buys 210 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Bowman & Co S.C. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,880 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PXD. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $201.42. 2,221,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.91. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $190.99 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

