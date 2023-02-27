Bowman & Co S.C. Acquires 92 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bowman & Co S.C. grew its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,888 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.86.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.39. 2,963,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,691,945. The company has a market cap of $162.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 579.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average of $153.67.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.33, for a total transaction of $118,414.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,996,957.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,899. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

