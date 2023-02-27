Bornite Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bornite Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 2.3% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,415,000 after purchasing an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after purchasing an additional 586,601 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $103.98. 709,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,854. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

