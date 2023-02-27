Bornite Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,845,000. Nutrien makes up 5.9% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.07 on Monday, reaching $77.94. The company had a trading volume of 332,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.69. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nutrien from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

