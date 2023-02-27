Bornite Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,274,000. Jacobs Solutions comprises 4.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Jacobs Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $121.67. 91,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,499. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $150.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.13.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,832 shares of company stock worth $2,071,175 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

