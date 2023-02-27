Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$50.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 40.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLX. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.00.

Shares of Boralex stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting C$35.90. 146,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.03. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$33.96 and a twelve month high of C$51.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.35.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

