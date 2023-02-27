Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,500.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,657.16.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,452.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,280.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,031.20. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,537.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking will post 122.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.