Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,711 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises approximately 10.2% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.27% of Booking worth $174,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $63.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,515.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,537.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,280.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,031.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 122.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,675.16.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

